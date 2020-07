22:59 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 24, 5780 , 16/07/20 Tamuz 24, 5780 , 16/07/20 Netanyahu asks all ministers to present plans to reopen economy During the cabinet meeting Thursday night, Prime Minister Netanyahu asked all 36 government ministers to present a plan from their ministries for the safe reopening of the economy by next Thursday. ► ◄ Last Briefs