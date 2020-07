22:53 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 24, 5780 , 16/07/20 Tamuz 24, 5780 , 16/07/20 Gantz associates fear Netanyahu planning elections in November Sources close to Alternate Prime Minister and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz are concerned that Prime Minister Netanyahu does not intend to reach a compromise on the budget, which would legally force Israel to hold new elections in November. ► ◄ Last Briefs