22:42 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 24, 5780 , 16/07/20 Tamuz 24, 5780 , 16/07/20 So that's where aliyah fits in Read more Israel is not perfect. It has its successes and failures. Yes, there is room for improvement and that's where your Aliyah comes in. Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs