22:18 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 24, 5780 , 16/07/20 Tamuz 24, 5780 , 16/07/20 Gantz proposes imposing lockdowns every night of the week Read more Government weighs alternate lockdown plans as PM warns number of patients in serious condition could surge to 1,600 within 3 weeks. ► ◄ Last Briefs