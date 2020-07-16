|
21:57
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 24, 5780 , 16/07/20
Education Minister: No justification for closing schools
Education Minister Yoav Galant said at the cabinet meeting to discuss imposing new coronavirus restrictions that the rate of infections in schools does not justify closing the educational institutions.
"The amount of infections in schools does not justify the closure step. One million children stuck at home have implications for the economic issue. There is no justification in terms of data. First give the parents a week to get organized and then close," Galant said.
