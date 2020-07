21:52 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 24, 5780 , 16/07/20 Tamuz 24, 5780 , 16/07/20 A-G: Govt. can't declare shutdown on weekends Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit told the government ministers Thursday night that the government does not have the authority to declare a general closure on weekends and that such a move requires legislation in the Knesset. ► ◄ Last Briefs