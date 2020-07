21:19 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 24, 5780 , 16/07/20 Tamuz 24, 5780 , 16/07/20 3 containers go up in flames in Elad Firefighters are battling a blaze which consumed three containers in the city of Elad. One of the firefighters fell from the upper container and was slightly to moderately injured while combating the fire. ► ◄ Last Briefs