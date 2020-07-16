Rabid jackal found in Moshav Liman

A jackal infected with rabies was found in Moshav Liman in northern Israel. The Health Ministry asks anyone who came into contact with the jackal or whose animal came into contact with it between June 30 and July 14 to immediately contact the Health Bureau in Acre or the health bureau closest to his place of residence.

The Health Ministry again reminds those who have been bitten or scratched by an animal, to immediately wash the area with running water and soap, disinfect the wound, and go to the health bureau to see if preventive treatment against rabies is needed.