20:35 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 24, 5780 , 16/07/20 Tamuz 24, 5780 , 16/07/20 Blue and White divided over restrictions MKs Pnina Tamano-Shata and Assaf Zamir from Blue and White oppose closures which would harm the economy while party chairman Benny Gantz supports the decision.