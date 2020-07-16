|
20:23
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 24, 5780 , 16/07/20
Bennett: We stopped closure tomorrow
Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett welcomed the decision not to impose a lockdown tomorrow.
"Our pressure paid off. We fought. we succeeded. Tomorrow's stupid closure has been lifted," Bennett wrote on Facebook. "Go for a walk, go to restaurants, go to hotels all over the country, spend time at the beach. Just be safe."
"The number of infections is still rising. Therefore, wear a mask. Take care of your grandparents. Avoid large gatherings, especially in a closed room. The better we, the public, behave, the more we can allow the government to remove restrictions ... Let's defeat this plague together. It's all in our hands."
