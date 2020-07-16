Yamina MK demands probe of judges' conflicts of interest

Betzalel Smotrich (Yamina) today reacted to Supreme Court President Esther Hayut's dismissal of his call to form a commission to investigate senior judges' conflicts of interest.

"You continue to demean the Knesset and the people it represents, and then you are surprised at the collapse of public trust in the important institution you head," Smotrich said.

"Oh, and regards to your husband from the Clal company", he added, referring to a recent report according to which Hayut dealt with a court case regarding the Clal company despite the fact that her husband was the company's attorney.