Ministry of Defense to triple COVID-19 tests to 30,000 a day

The Ministry of Defense has announced it hopes to triple the numbers of COVID-19 tests -- from the current 10,000 to 30,000 a day -- within a few weeks . The Ministry has signed an agreement with MyHeritage, an Israeli testing company headquartered in Or Yehuda, to supply the tests.

At the same time, the Ministry is streamlining the processing of tests in coordination with the national clinics so that results will be known much more quickly than at present.