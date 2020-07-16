|
19:16
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 24, 5780 , 16/07/20
Min.of Tourism: 'New restrictions will cause enormous economic damage'
Minister of Tourism Assaf Zamir fears the consequences of recommendations for new restrictions that are being brought before the government tonight.
"These restrictions will cause enormous damage to the economy," Zamir warned.
"We just imposed new restrictions two weeks ago and knew in advance that we would only see their results next week. This is irresponsible and irrational conduct," Zamir asserted.
