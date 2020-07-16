|
19:01
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 24, 5780 , 16/07/20
Leftist MK wants to exempt journalists from security surveillance
Chairman of the leftist Meretz party Nitzan Horowitz wants to exempt journalists from a law which allows security surveillance of all citizens.
"There is no substitute for maintaining journalistic confidentiality," Horowitz said. "It has a significant status in the Israeli legal system. It is crucial that the confidentiality of information provided to a journalist be preserved for a democracy to function," he added.
