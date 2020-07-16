IDF major general heaps praise on Israel's Iranian activity

IDF Major General Amos Gilad (Res.) was effusive in his praise of what he says as coordinated Israeli-American efforts in Iran that are upsetting the progress of that country in reaching its goal of nuclear weapons production. Gilad was interviewed on 103 FM radio and made his remarks in reaction to the series of explosions that have taken place in Iran in recent days.

"We have recognized this threat for a long time and therefore are working constantly to neutralize it," Gilad said. "I very much support any action that will delay the Iranians' progress on the nuclear front."

"The considerations here are non-political. All decisions are made in a strictly professional environment. The actions being carried out point to precise intelligence gathering. We have seen formidable achievements as a result," Gilad added.