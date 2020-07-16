PM meets with parents of Hadar Goldin and promises them a committee

At the end of a meeting with the parents Hadar Goldin who was killed in Operation Protective Edge and whose body is still in Gaza, the parents went away with a feeling of deep disappointment.

''Unfortunately, we realize that this meeting was set for public relations purposes and was intended to hide inaction on the issue. Moreover, instead of presenting actual proposals for the return of the boys, the prime minister informed us of the establishment of a committee,'' the parents lamented.

"We call on anyone who has been offered membership on this committee to refuse to participate in it, as its whole purpose is to buy time and further delay the process of bringing them home."

The bodies of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul have been in the custody of Hamas in Gaza since 2014. Two Israelis with mental disabilities who unknowingly entered Gaza -- a Jew and a Bedouin -- are also being held there.