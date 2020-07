17:47 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 24, 5780 , 16/07/20 Tamuz 24, 5780 , 16/07/20 Bennett: 'Imposing a broad lockdown now is destructive and illogical' Read more Former Defense Minister blasts government plan to vote on proposed weekend lockdowns. 'There's almost no infections at the beaches.' ► ◄ Last Briefs