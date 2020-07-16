'Closure essential if we are to reopen the skies to flights'

Minister of Energy Yuval Steinitz has advocated for re-imposition of closure if flying is to resume once again.

"My position is to impose a closure," Steinitz said in a 103 FM radio broadcast.

"We should have imposed a closure of 10 days and we should have done this a month ago or more because it is important to lower the morbidity data immediately and dramatically - a sharp step aimed at eventually opening the skies to flights," Steinitz added.