Likud MK: 'I see no logic in the decisions being made'

Knesset member Gideon Saar (Likud) has expressed dismay at the decisions being made surrounding the spread of the coronavirus.

"It see no logic in the decisions being made and the tightening of restrictions," Saar said.

"I have a hard time finding a logical order in what is being done. These decisions will only exacerbate the damage to the economy; it is doubtful if they will achieve the desired effect," Saar added.