'Protesters won't stay overnight in street opposite PM's residence'

The police have granted a permit to left-wing activists to demonstrate outside the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem from 5-11 p.m. this evening. However, a second pemit to spend the night on a major street opposite the prime miniser's residence from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. has not been granted.

"The protest organizer is aware that staying overnight has not been approved, and any attempt to act contrary to the police order could lead to a declaration of the gathering as illegal and to action against the organizers," police said.