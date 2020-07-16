|
Tamuz 24, 5780 , 16/07/20
Ultra-orthodox newspaper: 'Knesset members are not to blame; we are'
An article just appeared in the ultra-orthodox newspaper Yated Ne'eman blaming the rise in cases among the ultra-orthodox on refusal to follow the guidelines that prevent spread of the virus.
"Do not throw accusations in every direction. Focus on those among us who endanger us all and have brought about closure. Knesset members are not to blame; we are," the article states.
