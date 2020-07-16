'Panic in the government, shooting wildly without rhyme or reason'

Former Defense Minister and head of the Yamina party Naftali Bennett has leveled severe criticism against the government in its handling of the coronavirus.

"The decision of the corona cabinet to impose an extensive weekend closure starting tomorrow morning is detached from reality, illogical and destructive. Because of this rushed decision, hundreds of hotel reservations for this coming weekend have been canceled. Terrible damage, and unnecessary!" Bennett wrote.

"The data teaches us that about two-thirds of infections occur in homes, within the family. Yet 95% of patients are sent to their resdiences! There is almost no infection on trips. There are almost no infections among beachgoers. Very few infections in restaurants with a purple mark. The government is in a panic, firing wildly without rhyme or reason," Bennett added.

"Instead of bickering about swimming pool closures, the government should be sending patients to corona hotels, increasing tests, and training thousands more contact investigators. Public trust is a precious resource, and it is nearly exhausted. There is no logic here. No one is presenting a solid plan, an exit strategy from the lockdown. The public has the feeling of passengers on a bus heading for a cliff, with the two drivers quarreling among themselves. I call on Prime Minister Netanyahu to wake up. immediately!," Bennett concluded.