News BriefsTamuz 24, 5780 , 16/07/20
Chairman of Histadrut asks for tax leniency for disadvantaged workers
Chairman of the Histadrut (Federation of Workers) Arnon Bar-David called upon Minister of Finance Yisrael Katz to eliminate the tax on pension fund withdrawals for those whose wages were cut or who are on vacation without pay.
At the same time, those who continue to work as previously can withdraw pension funds without having to pay the tax that normally goes along with such withdrawals.
