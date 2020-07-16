Pres.of Supreme Court nixes probe into judges' conflicts of interest

President of the Supreme Court Esther Hayut blasted Knesset member Betzalel Smotrich for his recommendation that a commission be formed to investigate conflicts of interest among members of the Supreme Court.

"Along with the corona wave, we are having to deal with another murky wave that has reached its crest, or perhaps its low point, in a proposal to establish a commission of inquiry to examine the 'conflicts of interest of senior members of the judiciary,'" Hayut said.

Smotrich's proposal comes amidst a number of Supreme Court rulings that contradict long-established government policies, especially where settlement and construction in Judea and Samaria are concerned.