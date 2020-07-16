Head of IDF Technology and Logistics: 'We will stop spread of corona'

In a letter sent to all IDF troops, the head of the army's Technology and Logistics division Colonel Itzik Turgeman stressed the importance of the soldiers' adherence to the basic regulations of the Ministry of Health in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"Despite the increase in the number of cases and those in isolation within the IDF, the level of morbidity is similar to that of the rest of the population and we must act to stop the coronavirus from spreading," Turgeman wrote.

"Together, while adhering to the guidelines of wearing masks, keeping social distance, and observing personal hygiene, we will stop the spread of the virus and maintain our health and fitness," he concluded.