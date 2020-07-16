New evidence could change sentence/verdict in Duma firebombing trial

The trial surrounding the firebombing of a house that caused the death of a baby and its two parents in the Arab village of Duma took a dramatic turn when two Arab witnesses to the event described it completely differently in media interviews than it is described in the criminal charge.

This development has led the court to indefinitely postpone its sentencing in the case which was supposed to happen this week. Amiram Ben-Uliel was convicted of the firebombing and state prosecutors are seeking a punishment of three life sentences plus forty more years in prison.