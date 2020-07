15:11 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 24, 5780 , 16/07/20 Tamuz 24, 5780 , 16/07/20 Research reveals hot weather increases violence in the Middle East Research by David Helman of the Hebrew University reveals that hot weather increases the number of violent incidents in the Middle East in any given year. In hotter years, there are more violent incidents and in colder years there are fewer such incidents. ► ◄ Last Briefs