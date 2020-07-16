'ISIS wife' Shamima Begum to be permitted to return to UK to appeal case

The United Kingdom's Court of Appeal has ruled that Shamima Begum should be permitted to return to the UK to appeal in person the government's decision to strip her of her British citizenship, the BBC reports.

Begum, now 20, left London to join ISIS when she was just 15, along with two friends. She eventually reached Raqqa where she married a Dutch covert to Islam and had three children - all of which subsequently died.

In 2019, the UK Home Secretary, then Sajid Javid, revoked her citizenship on security grounds. Begum was then in a Syrian refugee camp where she remains to this day.

In its response to the ruling, the British Home Office said it was "very disappointing" and that it would "apply for permission to appeal."