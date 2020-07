14:48 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 24, 5780 , 16/07/20 Tamuz 24, 5780 , 16/07/20 Naftali Bennett: 'I offered to be COVID-19 coordinator, Netanyahu's ignoring me' Read more Yamina Chairman says regarding coronavirus struggle he approached PM to help with crisis, but requests remain unanswered. ► ◄ Last Briefs