Tamuz 24, 5780 , 16/07/20
Coalition to convene this evening to discuss new restrictions
Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will convene the entire coalition this evening in order to discuss new regulations to be imposed on the populace in order to curb transmission of the coronavirus.