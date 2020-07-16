|
News BriefsTamuz 24, 5780 , 16/07/20
Minister Litzman summoned to ministerial meeting with PM
The Prime Minister is currently meeting with several Cabinet ministers, discussing new regulations to be imposed on the populace in order to curb the transmission of the coronavirus.
Among the measures under consideration are those that would close all synagogues and yeshivas. As such, former Health Minister (currently Housing & Construction Minister) Yakov Litzman has been summoned to the meeting. Litzman is also head of the haredi United Torah Judaism party.
