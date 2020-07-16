Poll shows Biden with double-digit lead over Trump across the U.S.

According to a new poll commissioned by NBC News/Wall Street Journal, Joe Biden now holds a double-digit lead over President Donald Trump across the entire country, with 70% of those polled expressing the view that the country is on the wrong track, and a large majority of respondents critical of the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis.

A majority of those polled also disapproved of the way the Trump administration has been dealing with the race-related rioting that has broken out across the country in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd.