News BriefsTamuz 24, 5780 , 16/07/20
Poll shows Biden with double-digit lead over Trump across the U.S.
According to a new poll commissioned by NBC News/Wall Street Journal, Joe Biden now holds a double-digit lead over President Donald Trump across the entire country, with 70% of those polled expressing the view that the country is on the wrong track, and a large majority of respondents critical of the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis.
A majority of those polled also disapproved of the way the Trump administration has been dealing with the race-related rioting that has broken out across the country in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd.
