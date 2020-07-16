|
13:03
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 24, 5780 , 16/07/20
Nurses' strike: Union head says nurses on virus wards will work as usual
Head of the Nurses' Union, Ilana Cohen, has explained the rationale behind the decision of the union's nurses to go on strike.
"If we don't concern ourselves with necessary changes to be implemented, the situation will end in catastrophe for the health system," she said. "The Treasury is simply not addressing our demands. All the same, nurses will continue to work in coronavirus departments according to a regular schedule, despite the strike."
Last Briefs