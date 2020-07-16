Histadrut chair: Grants are long overdue, should go only to the needy

Histadrut chairman Arnon Bar David has weighed in on the ongoing discussion of the Prime Minister's proposal to give a grant to all Israeli citizens.

Speaking on Kan Bet, he said, "There should have been a plan for grants in place from the very start of this epidemic. Right now, it's being proposed in the wake of demonstrations, and not because of comprehensive discussions on the matter. The government should really be giving money only to those in a bad situation, and there are plenty of ways to make this happen," he asserted.