12:47 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 24, 5780 , 16/07/20 Tamuz 24, 5780 , 16/07/20 Foster families to receive one-time grant of NIS 4,300 Finance Minister Yisrael Katz has reached an agreement with MK Kathrin Shitrit on a one-time grant of NIS 4,300 for foster families. ► ◄ Last Briefs