11:52 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 24, 5780 , 16/07/20 Tamuz 24, 5780 , 16/07/20 Life - one step at a time Read more The journey of life is not about the destination but about exploration (Nitin Namdeo). Torah thoughts on the list of places in Matot-Masei. ► ◄ Last Briefs