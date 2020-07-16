EU leaders to meet & discuss massive recovery plan for bloc

EU leaders will be meeting tomorrow and Saturday to discuss a broad recovery plan for the bloc, The Guardian reports, noting that this will be their first face-to-face meeting since the start of the epidemic.

Under discussion is a plan costing €750 b ($854 b) as well as a €1.074tn ($1.223 trillion) budget for the next seven years.

One of the central brokers of the plans is German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is reportedly enjoying approval ratings of close to 80%, in large part due to a German perception that she has handled the coronavirus crisis exceptionally well.