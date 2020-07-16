MK Zohar: Likud did not seek to block Shaked's candidacy

Coalition head Miki Zohar (Likud) has denied allegations that his party sought to block the appointment of MK and former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked to the Knesset's Judicial Appointments committee.

"The situation is clear, as are the results," Zohar wrote on Twitter. "The Likud party fought for its candidate, who was Osnat Mark, to be appointed to the committee, and supported Ayelet Shaked as a candidate as well. Any other version of events is nothing but lies."