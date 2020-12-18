Prigat warns of unpleasant taste in some drinks, will provide replacements

The Central Bottling Company and Israel Beer Breweries, which produces the soft drink Prigat, has sent out a customer advisory that there could be an unpleasant taste in some bottles of Prigat's strawberry-banana drink.

The bottles concerned are 1.5 liters with a best-before date of 18/12/2020, 19/12/2020, 17/06/2020, or 18/06/2020.

Anyone who has bottles of drink from the above-mentioned dates is requested to contact the company's customer service at 1-800-335-522 to arrange for returning the bottles and receiving fresh supplies in compensation.