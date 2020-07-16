Prof. Simhon: IMF supports policy of universal grants to boost economy

Professor Avi Simhon, a prominent economist, told Galei Tzahal this morning that he supported the Prime Minister's plan to give a grant to all Israeli citizens, announced yesterday.

"According to the International Monetary Fund, such moves are desirable, as they led to quick results," he said. "I would have wanted to give the grant solely to the seven lowest deciles, but the government told me that this would take months to implement," he said.