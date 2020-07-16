MK Hauser: NIS 6b would be better transferred to the Health Ministry

MK Zvi Hauser has expressed the view that the six billion shekels the Prime Minister announced yesterday would be handed out to citizens would be better transferred to the Health Ministry, in order to fund preparations for the expected "second wave" of the coronavirus this winter.

"We are likely to be facing an unprecedented challenge this winter, with a combination of coronavirus and tens of thousands of people suffering from seasonal flu," he said. "This will severely tax the health system. It could even be compared to a meteor that we know is about to make a crash landing in another three months. We should be focusing on that instead," he concluded.