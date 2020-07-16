FM Ashkenazi: Gov't money should only go to those genuinely in need

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi told Galei Tzahal this morning that in his opinion, the government should be directing its funds to those genuinely in need, and not handing out grants to everyone.

"We [of the Blue & White party] think that we should be giving money to those who have been harmed [by the pandemic], and not to those who don't need it," he said. "We will be aiming to adapt the government's plan."