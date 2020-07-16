MK Mark: 'We didn't make any deals with the Joint List'

MK Osnat Mark (Likud) was interviewed by the Knesset Channel on the occasion of her appointment to the Knesset Committee for the Appointment of Justices. Mark and fellow MK Zvi Hauser were chosen by the Knesset to join the committee.

"All the journalists with their articles, and the best efforts of [MK Ayelet] Shaked did not succeed," she said. "There were no 'deals' made with the Joint List."