Report: Health Ministry to establish civilian contact tracing for Covid-19

According to a report in Kan News, MK Zvi Hauser, head of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, is planning to demand that the Health Ministry begin using a civilian means of contact tracing for people who have come into contact with confirmed coronavirus carriers.

Hauser apparently has come to the conclusion that the ISA (Shabak) is dragging its feet and does not plan to enhance its capacity for tracing contacts, and therefore, establishing a civilian alternative is vital. Already there have been multiple reports alleging that the ISA is not keeping pace with the demand for its services.