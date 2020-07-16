77% of richest families have maintained/increased wealth during crisis

According to a report published by the Swiss bank UBS, 77% of the world's richest familes (valued on average at $1.6 billion each) have seen their investment portfolios "perform in line with, or above, targets during one of the most volatile moments in the history of financial markets."

The report, quoted by The Guardian, is referring to the current coronavirus crisis that has led to widespread suffering, but it seems that the virus is not the "great equalizer" many are claiming it to be.