Orange-colored streams flow from disused Russian mine, polluting forest

Russia will investigate a disused copper sulphide mine in the Sverdlovsk district, a government statement announced, after a traveler to the area documented orange-colored streams of acidic runoff emerging from the location and polluting the forested landscape.

The Guardian notes that Russian environmentalist Andrei Volegov already alerted the government to the situation last year, and was told in response that the local authorities lacked funding to purchase sufficient lime to neutralize the acidic waste. Local media added that the regional government had requested that Moscow seal up the mine, but they were refused, as it apparently still contains valuable raw materials.