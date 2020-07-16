|
08:20
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 24, 5780 , 16/07/20
Shaked: Knesset Speaker threatened MKs to get them to vote against me
MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) was interviewed this morning on Galei Tzahal and asked to comment on attempts by the Likud party to deny her a position on the Knesset's Committee for Judicial Appointments.
"The Likud worked hard to ensure that I would not be appointed," she said. "The Knesset Speaker called MKs in person, threatening those who refused to come and vote."
