Pompeo: Trump unlikely to meet with Kim again unless real progress likely

In an interview that was livestreamed on The Hill, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo downplayed the likelihood of US President Donald Trump holding another summit with the North Korean leader in the near future, given that "material progress" was unlikely to be made at such a meeting.

Trump has met with Kim Jong-Un three times already (once in 2018 and twice in 2019), without any concrete results for either side.

Speaking later to a private gathering, Pompeo said, "It’s now July. I think that [a summit] is unlikely, but in the event that it was appropriate [and] we thought we could make material progress and the best way to do that was to put President Trump with Chairman Kim to do it, I’m confident that the North Koreans and President Trump would find that in our best interest.”