Coalition members who oppose plan will have some explaining to do...

Coalition head MK Miki Zohar was interviewed on Reshet Bet and asked to comment on the government's latest plan to give grants to all Israeli citizens, announced yesterday.

"The idea behind the plan is primarily to boost the economy," Zohar said. "At the end of the day, the six billion shekels that we plan to give Israeli citizens will end up invested in Israeli businesses."

Zohar was then asked whether the plan was simple electioneering, attempting to curry favor in the eyes of voters. "Absolutely not," he responded. "The Prime Minister and the Finance Minister are working to find solutions. All coalition members should be supporting measures that are designed to benefit Israeli citizens, and anyone who decides not to support the plan will have to do some explaining to those who will end up disappointed if the plan falls through."