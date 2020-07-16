US to impose visa restrictions on employees of several Chinese companies

According to a United States State Department Bulletin dated July 15 (yesterday), the US administration is planning to impose visa restrictions on a number of employees working for Chinese companies deemed to be supporters of human rights abuses.

"Today, the State Department is imposing visa restrictions on certain employees of Chinese technology companies that provide material support to regimes engaging in human rights abuses globally," the statement reads.

"Companies impacted by today’s action include Huawei, an arm of the CCP’s surveillance state that censors political dissidents and enables mass internment camps in Xinjiang and the indentured servitude of its population shipped all over China. Certain Huawei employees provide material support to the CCP regime that commits human rights abuses.

"Telecommunications companies around the world should consider themselves on notice: If they are doing business with Huawei, they are doing business with human rights abusers."